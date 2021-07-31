Understanding The Evolution Of COVID-19's Delta Variant

To begin Friday's show — a conversation with coronavirus expert Dr. Stanley Perlman about how our understanding of the delta variant is evolving. Also, a discussion about the new research that suggests vaccinated people can spread COVID-19.

Later on, Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch talks about State Senator Liz Mathis’ entry into the first district congressional race, and IPR's Kate Payne discusses the latest developments in the Mollie Tibbetts murder case. Manchester Mayor Milt Kramer explains why he is not seeking reelection after 47 years. And meteorologist Jeff Zogg discusses the air quality advisory issued across Iowa. The program concludes with IPR Studio One Tracks host Tony Dehner, who helps us Groove into the Weekend.

Guests:

