Understanding The Evolution Of COVID-19's Delta Variant
To begin Friday's show — a conversation with coronavirus expert Dr. Stanley Perlman about how our understanding of the delta variant is evolving. Also, a discussion about the new research that suggests vaccinated people can spread COVID-19.
Later on, Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch talks about State Senator Liz Mathis’ entry into the first district congressional race, and IPR's Kate Payne discusses the latest developments in the Mollie Tibbetts murder case. Manchester Mayor Milt Kramer explains why he is not seeking reelection after 47 years. And meteorologist Jeff Zogg discusses the air quality advisory issued across Iowa. The program concludes with IPR Studio One Tracks host Tony Dehner, who helps us Groove into the Weekend.
Guests:
- Dr. Stanley Perlman, immunologist and microbiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Kathie Obradovich, editor and chief, Iowa Capital Dispatch
- Kate Payne, eastern Iowa reporter, IPR
- Milt Kramer, mayor, city of Manchester
- Jeff Zogg, meteorologist, National Weather Service in Des Moines
- Tony Dehner, host, IPR's Studio One Tracks