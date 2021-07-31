© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Understanding The Evolution Of COVID-19's Delta Variant

Published July 31, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

To begin Friday's show — a conversation with coronavirus expert Dr. Stanley Perlman about how our understanding of the delta variant is evolving. Also, a discussion about the new research that suggests vaccinated people can spread COVID-19.

Later on, Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch talks about State Senator Liz Mathis’ entry into the first district congressional race, and IPR's Kate Payne discusses the latest developments in the Mollie Tibbetts murder case. Manchester Mayor Milt Kramer explains why he is not seeking reelection after 47 years. And meteorologist Jeff Zogg discusses the air quality advisory issued across Iowa. The program concludes with IPR Studio One Tracks host Tony Dehner, who helps us Groove into the Weekend.

Guests:

  • Dr. Stanley Perlman, immunologist and microbiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
  • Kathie Obradovich, editor and chief, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Kate Payne, eastern Iowa reporter, IPR
  • Milt Kramer, mayor, city of Manchester
  • Jeff Zogg, meteorologist, National Weather Service in Des Moines
  • Tony Dehner, host, IPR's Studio One Tracks

Tags

River to River River to RiverCOVID-19WeatherPolitics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
