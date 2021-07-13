© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Major Erik Eldridge Reflects On 'The Best And Worst Year' Of His Life In Afghanistan

Published July 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Retired Marine Corps officer Erik Eldridge calls his time in Afghanistan, “without a doubt, the best and worst year” of his life. On this River to River podcast, Eldridge recounts his deployment and reflects on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Eldridge grew up in the eastern Iowa town of Keystone. He’s also a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. In 2010 and 2011 he served in Afghanistan on a two-star Marine command as a planner and traveled extensively in the country to work with NATO allies.

Guest:

  • Erik Eldridge, retired Marine Corps Major

