The Aftermath Of Last Weekend’s Fatal Adventureland Accident

Published July 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to Iowa Public Radio's Kate Payne about the Iowans who continue to fight criminal charges for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Associated Press’s Ryan Foley describes the aftermath of last weekend’s fatal Adventureland accident. Natalie Krebs details a new study suggesting lottery-based incentives do not increase vaccination rates. The Gazette’s Michaela Ramm talks about the number of fireworks injuries over the holiday weekend and Broadway singers take to the vaudeville stage of Winterset's historic theater.

Guests:

  • Ryan Foley, reporter, Associated Press
  • Kate Payne, eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Michaela Ramm, health reporter, Cedar Rapids Gazette
  • Marianne Fons, board member, The Iowa Theater, Winterset
  • Cece Mitchell, host, Studio One, Iowa Public Radio

