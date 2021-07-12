On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to Iowa Public Radio's Kate Payne about the Iowans who continue to fight criminal charges for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Associated Press’s Ryan Foley describes the aftermath of last weekend’s fatal Adventureland accident. Natalie Krebs details a new study suggesting lottery-based incentives do not increase vaccination rates. The Gazette’s Michaela Ramm talks about the number of fireworks injuries over the holiday weekend and Broadway singers take to the vaudeville stage of Winterset's historic theater.

Guests: