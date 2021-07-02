SCOTUS Upholds Voting Laws That Lower Court Said Were Unfair To Minorities
On this edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer is joined by legal scholars Todd Pettys and Christina Tilley of the University Of Iowa College Of Law. They walk us through the cases and final opinions of the Supreme Court this term, explain their significance and review recent high-profile decisions.
Guests:
- Todd Pettys, professor of law, H. Blair and Joan V. White Chair in Civil Litigation, University of Iowa
- Christina Tilley, associate professor of law, University of Iowa