© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

SCOTUS Upholds Voting Laws That Lower Court Said Were Unfair To Minorities

Published July 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer is joined by legal scholars Todd Pettys and Christina Tilley of the University Of Iowa College Of Law. They walk us through the cases and final opinions of the Supreme Court this term, explain their significance and review recent high-profile decisions.

Guests:

  • Todd Pettys, professor of law, H. Blair and Joan V. White Chair in Civil Litigation, University of Iowa
  • Christina Tilley, associate professor of law, University of Iowa

Tags

River to River River to RiverU.S. Supreme CourtSCOTUSPoliticsLaws and Policy
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez