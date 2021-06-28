Remembering Matthew D. Rolinger

Matthew D. Rolinger of Waterloo was bright, funny and charming. As a successful fundraiser, he had a sense of adventure that took him around the world. Matthew was also addicted to methamphetamine, an addiction that eventually took his life at the age of 47. In his obituary his family wrote that he “courageously battled an addiction to methamphetamine which ultimately took his life.”

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, we hear a heartbreaking story of addiction and loss. In the hope that Matthew's story will help others, all of his siblings joined Charity Nebbe for today's program. Matt was the youngest of four children. This conversation features the voices of Mark Rolinger, Cami Smalley and Susan Rolinger.

Later, as the use of methamphetamine in Iowa continues to rise, we discuss the toll this highly addictive drug is taking on individuals, families and communities across the state. Mark Sertterh of Shelter House in Iowa City talks about how he sees this drug impacting the population he serves.

Guests: