© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa Veteran Of The War In Afghanistan Reflects On His Deployment

Published June 22, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Chad Cook's family has a history of serving in the U.S. armed forces dating back to World War II. His father is a veteran of the war in Vietnam.

Captain (Retired) Chad Cook (003).jpg
Chad Cook
/
Chad Cook
Chad Cook

Cook is now a retired captain from the Iowa Army National Guard and served in Afghanistan in 2004 and 2005.

Our goal in this series of conversations with Iowa veterans who served in Afghanistan is to focus on individual experiences of Iowans who've done all types of work in Afghanistan over the course of the 20-year war. If you served in Afghanistan and would like to share your story, please email us: rivertoriver@iowapublicradio.org.

Guest:

  • Chad Cook, retired captain Iowa Army National Guard

Tags

River to River River to RivermilitaryVeterans
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez