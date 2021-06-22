Iowa Veteran Of The War In Afghanistan Reflects On His Deployment

Chad Cook's family has a history of serving in the U.S. armed forces dating back to World War II. His father is a veteran of the war in Vietnam.

Cook is now a retired captain from the Iowa Army National Guard and served in Afghanistan in 2004 and 2005.

Our goal in this series of conversations with Iowa veterans who served in Afghanistan is to focus on individual experiences of Iowans who've done all types of work in Afghanistan over the course of the 20-year war. If you served in Afghanistan and would like to share your story, please email us: rivertoriver@iowapublicradio.org.

Guest: