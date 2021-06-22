Iowa Supreme Court Case Deals A Blow To Water Quality
On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Iowa Public Radio reporter Kassidy Arena on the unique challenges of vaccinating Iowa’s Latino population, and this past weekend’s Latino film festival in Des Moines.
Also, Grant Gerlock joins the program to talk about a decision handed down last Friday, June 18, by the Iowa Supreme Court that dealt a blow to water quality for drinking and recreational use.
