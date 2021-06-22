© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River

Iowa Supreme Court Case Deals A Blow To Water Quality

Published June 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Iowa Public Radio reporter Kassidy Arena on the unique challenges of vaccinating Iowa’s Latino population, and this past weekend’s Latino film festival in Des Moines.

Also, Grant Gerlock joins the program to talk about a decision handed down last Friday, June 18, by the Iowa Supreme Court that dealt a blow to water quality for drinking and recreational use.

Guests:

  • Kassidy Arena, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Grant Gerlock, reporter, Iowa Public Radio

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
