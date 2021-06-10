Vice President Harris Visits Mexico To Discuss "Root Causes" Of Southern Border Migration Spike

Does the governor appearing in a COVID-19 awareness video count as "self-promotion?"

On this episode of, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Rachel Paine Caufield and Chris Larimer for their analysis of Iowa Auditor Rob Sand's recent allegation that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds improperly used federal coronavirus aid dollars to raise her recognition among voters.

Kieffer, Caufield and Larimer also discuss Biden's ongoing negotiations for an infrastructure bill, the state's newly passed election legislation, Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to Mexico and Guatemala and former President Donald Trump's return to Republican politics over the weekend.

