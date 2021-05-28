A Breakdown Of The Mollie Tibbetts Murder Trial

The murder of a 20-year-old University of Iowa student in the summer of 2018 sparked a month-long manhunt and drew national attention. On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks to Iowa Public Radio reporter Kate Payne about the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera for the murder of Mollie Tibbetts.

Later in the show, IPR’s Grant Gerlock reflects on the challenging year in Iowa’s public schools and reaction to the Governor’s ban on mask mandates in the final weeks of the school year. Then, Kassidy Arena reflects on the Des Moines memorial for George Floyd. The Gazette’s Michaela Ramm gives a vaccination update and offers COVID-19 travel tips for the holiday weekend ahead.

Guests: