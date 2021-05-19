The U.S. Plans To Send Millions Of COVID-19 Vaccines Abroad

Yesterday, President Biden announced the U.S. will send millions of doses abroad. Given the huge gap between our vaccination rates, and those in many other countries in the world, to what degree is our fate, our well-being linked to getting the rest of the world vaccinated?

Also, reports of new cases of COVID-19 are at their lowest levels since September. Deaths are at their lowest since July. COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their lowest levels in Iowa since June of 2020. And while the pace of vaccination has slowed considerably over the last month, the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for use in 12 to 15-year-olds means millions more Americans are now eligible. Here in Iowa, more than 2.6 million doses have been administered.

On this River to River podcast, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Dr. Stanley Perlman of the University of Iowa about where the U.S. stands on vaccinations, both domestically and abroad, and what he is watching as demand for COVID-19 vaccines continues to decline.

Guest:

