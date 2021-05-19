© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The U.S. Plans To Send Millions Of COVID-19 Vaccines Abroad

Published May 19, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Yesterday, President Biden announced the U.S. will send millions of doses abroad. Given the huge gap between our vaccination rates, and those in many other countries in the world, to what degree is our fate, our well-being linked to getting the rest of the world vaccinated?

Also, reports of new cases of COVID-19 are at their lowest levels since September. Deaths are at their lowest since July. COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their lowest levels in Iowa since June of 2020. And while the pace of vaccination has slowed considerably over the last month, the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for use in 12 to 15-year-olds means millions more Americans are now eligible. Here in Iowa, more than 2.6 million doses have been administered.

On this River to River podcast, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Dr. Stanley Perlman of the University of Iowa about where the U.S. stands on vaccinations, both domestically and abroad, and what he is watching as demand for COVID-19 vaccines continues to decline.

Guest:

  • Dr. Stanley Perlman, immunologist and microbiologist, University of Iowa

Tags

River to River River to RiverCOVID-19Healthcare
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer