An Academic Year Unlike Any Other

When the pandemic struck just more than a year ago, no sector remained untouched. Education was a field that had to adapt quickly at all levels. In just a matter of days, there was a pivot toward online learning to help reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Now, with many colleges and universities finishing up their spring semesters, River to River host Ben Kieffer checks in with Iowa college presidents to ask about the lessons learned and about the future of higher education after a year unlike any other.

Guests:

