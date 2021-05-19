© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
An Academic Year Unlike Any Other

Published May 19, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

When the pandemic struck just more than a year ago, no sector remained untouched. Education was a field that had to adapt quickly at all levels. In just a matter of days, there was a pivot toward online learning to help reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Now, with many colleges and universities finishing up their spring semesters, River to River host Ben Kieffer checks in with Iowa college presidents to ask about the lessons learned and about the future of higher education after a year unlike any other.

Guests:

  • Lori Sundberg, president, Kirkwood Community College
  • Jenifer K. Ward, president, Luther College

River to River Higher EducationRiver to RiverCOVID-19
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
