Less Sleep May Be Linked To Greater Risk For Dementia

Published May 12, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks to neurologist and sleep disorders expert Dr. Eric Dyken, director of the Iowa City VA Hospital Sleep Laboratory. They discuss a new study of people over the age of 50 who regularly sleep six hours or less a night, which shows they're more likely to develop dementia than those who get more sleep.

Also, a conversation about how telemedicine — prompted by the pandemic — has improved access to sleep care, the science behind cannabinoids affecting sleep and how a traumatic brain injury may increase the risk of sleep disorders including sleep apnea and insomnia.

Listeners also join the discussion with their sleep questions and experiences.

Guest:

  • Dr. Eric Dyken, director of the Iowa City VA Hospital Sleep Laboratory

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
