© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
101.7 Dubuque Classical is off the air
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowans Continue To Miss Second COVID-19 Shot

Published May 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this edition of River to River, Michaela Ramm of the Gazette shares her reporting on Iowans missing their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the challenge of vaccine hesitancy.

Also, IPR’s Kassidy Arena on how groups in Iowa plan to meet the challenge of an anticipated increase in refugees. And Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines tells listeners about the struggle to recruit law enforcement officers in Des Moines.

Then, how the town of Coon Rapids didn't make any of its residents pay an electric bill in March or April. Claire DeRoin explains why the pandemic has presented problems for the blood supply and Mark Simmet grooves listeners into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Michaela Ramm, healthcare reporter, The Gazette
  • Kassidy Arena, Latino and Spanish-speaking community reporter, IPR
  • Jason Clayworth, reporter, Axios Des Moines
  • Charlie Nixon, owner, Coon Rapids Enterprise
  • Claire DeRoin, community relations coordinator, Life Serve Blood Center in Des Moines
  • Mark Simmet, host, IPR's Studio One Tracks

Tags

River to River COVID-19River to RiverLatinosPolice and Law EnforcementNews Buzz
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Rick Brewer
Rick Brewer was a producer for IPR's Talk of Iowa and River to River
See stories by Rick Brewer