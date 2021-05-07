Iowans Continue To Miss Second COVID-19 Shot

On this edition of River to River, Michaela Ramm of the Gazette shares her reporting on Iowans missing their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the challenge of vaccine hesitancy.

Also, IPR’s Kassidy Arena on how groups in Iowa plan to meet the challenge of an anticipated increase in refugees. And Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines tells listeners about the struggle to recruit law enforcement officers in Des Moines.

Then, how the town of Coon Rapids didn't make any of its residents pay an electric bill in March or April. Claire DeRoin explains why the pandemic has presented problems for the blood supply and Mark Simmet grooves listeners into the weekend.

Guests:

