River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Questions Of Chronic Understaffing After The Killing Of Two Anamosa State Penitentiary Employees

Published March 26, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Natalie Krebs about the expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines across Iowa and we hear the latest statehouse news from Katarina Sostaric. Then, a story about how some residents of Cedar Rapids reacted to racist graffiti discovered this week from the founder of "We Are CR," Ture’ Morrow.

Later, Iowa Public Radio reporter Kate Payne details the investigation into the killing of two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees and Kassidy Arena talks about the ongoing research into how the pandemic is impacting Iowa’s Latino community.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Ture’ Morrow, founder, organizer, We Are CR
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Kate Payne, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Kassidy Arena, reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Cece Mitchell, host, Studio One, Iowa Public Radio

River to River NewsbuzzCOVID-192021 Legislative Sessionrefugees
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
Jonathan Free
