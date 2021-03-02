© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River

Lawmakers Discuss Broad Election Bill, Passed Last Week

Published March 2, 2021 at 6:49 AM CST
A major Republican-backed election bill passed through the Iowa Statehouse last week.

The bill is expansive, including provisions to shorten periods for early and absentee voting. It also prohibits county auditors from sending absentee ballot request forms to Iowans who haven’t asked for one and limits who is allowed to return an absentee ballot on behalf of another voter.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric talk with lawmakers, experts and voters to get an idea of what this bill could mean if signed into law.

Guests:

  • Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, Republican representing Cedar County
  • Rep. Mary Mascher, Democrat representing Johnson County
  • Ryan Dokter, Sioux County Auditor and president of the Iowa State Association of County Auditors
  • Derek Muller, professor of Law, University of Iowa College of Law

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter
Katelyn Harrop
Katelyn Harrop is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
