New Government Website Will Help Iowans Locate COVID-19 Vaccines

Yesterday during a press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the launch of a new website to help Iowans locate COVID-19 vaccines. The website, vaccinate.iowa.gov, is now live. Reynolds emphasized the website is not for scheduling appointments.

Additionally, the governor announced that during the week of March 8, a 211 call center of vaccine navigators will help Iowans 65 and older, who don't have access to a computer or internet, schedule COVID-19 appointments with a nearby Hy-Vee pharmacy. The Gazette's Michaela Ramm joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to talk about the details of these new initiatives.

Also joining Kieffer is the Gazette's James Lynch who gives listeners an update on Republican efforts to quickly pass sweeping changes to Iowa’s election laws. Chad Hart analyzes the upcoming challenges ahead for the newest U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, and former Iowa Gov., Tom Vilsack.

Later on, Neil Hamilton remembers Paul Johnson, a fierce advocate for Iowa conservation and Jasper Halekas explains why the Perseverence rover mission to Mars is unlike any space mission in history.

