Here First 6-16-25

The Minnesota state senator shot and injured along with his wife near the Twin Cities over the weekend once lived in Polk County. It was one of two shootings that also took the lives of a Minnesota state representative and her husband. Thousands of Iowans joined millions across the country in protests against Trump administration policies over the weekend. And a number of Iowa communities plan to observe Juneteenth later this week – commemorating the end of slavery in the United States in 1865.