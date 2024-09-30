Monday, September 30th, 2024

A northwest Iowa homeless shelter will stay open after a push for funding from the local city council. A push for absentee voting in Iowa. And how much livestock manure is produced in Iowa every day?

A previous version of Here First said Republican Congressman Zach Nunn is running for reelection in the first district. Nunn currently represents Iowa's third Congressional district and is running for reelection in the third district. Joe Wiederien was an independent candidate for Iowa's third Congressional district.