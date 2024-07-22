© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Here First podcast from IPR
Here First

Monday, July 22nd, 2024

Published July 22, 2024 at 6:30 AM CDT
Here First podcast from IPR

The Des Moines City Council is considering changing its ordinance that allows the clearing of encampments on public property this morning, some say the new ordinance is a harder-line approach to homelessness. The Iowa chapter of the ACLU has sent a letter to the council opposing the changes. Iowa Democrats respond to President Biden's exit from the 2024 presidential race. And a Polk County Judge says he's allowing some time to lift the injunction on Iowa's heartbeat abortion ban, but didn't say how much time.

