Monday, July 22nd, 2024

The Des Moines City Council is considering changing its ordinance that allows the clearing of encampments on public property this morning, some say the new ordinance is a harder-line approach to homelessness. The Iowa chapter of the ACLU has sent a letter to the council opposing the changes. Iowa Democrats respond to President Biden's exit from the 2024 presidential race. And a Polk County Judge says he's allowing some time to lift the injunction on Iowa's heartbeat abortion ban, but didn't say how much time.