Here First

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023

Published August 2, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT
Iowa State University’s starting quarterback has been accused of gambling on Cyclones sporting events – including football. Hunter Dekkers is among four current or former ISU athletes facing similar charges. Polk County officials are urging people to keep firearms properly stored, to help prevent increasing gun fatalities among young people. And, state officials have released a report on the cause of death for three people killed in the collapse of a Davenport apartment building.

