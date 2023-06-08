© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Thursday, June 8th, 2023

Published June 8, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT
Democrats in the Iowa Senate voted to replace have removed the lawmaker who's been their leader for two and a half years and selected a veteran legislator to be Senate Minority Leader. A Davenport woman who was rescued from the wreckage of the collapsed apartment building is suing the owner and others for negligence. Meanwhile, Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa doesn’t have the resources on its own to manage the fallout from the partially collapsed building in Davenport, so Reynolds is looking for help from President Biden.

