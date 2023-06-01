© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters
Here First

Thursday, June 1st, 2023

By Michael Leland
Published June 1, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

One of many documents Davenport officials released last night related to an apartment building collapse quotes an engineering inspection that noted brick bulging away from the building. Five people are still missing after Sunday’s collapse. Former President Donald Trump returns to Iowa today to campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. And, opponents of proposed carbon capture pipelines in Iowa are again calling for the projects to be put on hold until new pipeline safety rules are written.

Here First
Stay Connected
Michael Leland
Michael Leland is IPR's News Director
See stories by Michael Leland