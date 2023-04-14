© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Friday, April 14th, 2023

By Clay Masters
Published April 14, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT
Show_Image-Here_First_F.png

Republicans in the Iowa House sent a bill to the governor’s desk that would deny food assistance to households that have more than $15,000 in assets. The chair of the Iowa Democratic Party says Republican legislation requiring people to caucus in-person should not be necessary to keep the Iowa GOP first in the presidential nominating process. Plus, the ethanol industry says proposed pipelines to capture and store carbon dioxide emissions are essential but some question the climate benefits.

