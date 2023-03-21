Tuesday, March 21st, 2023
A report done for Iowa’s ethanol industry says Iowa corn could lose value if the state’s ethanol plants don’t use pipelines to capture carbon dioxide and carry it out of state for underground storage. Conservation groups say they’re worried a bill in the Iowa Legislature would prevent the expansion of public lands in the state. And the Anamosa State Penitentiary is on restricted movement after exposure to an unknown substance sent four people to the hospital over the weekend.