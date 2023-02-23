© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Here First

Thursday, February 23rd, 2023

By Michael Leland
Published February 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST
A bill moving ahead at the Iowa Statehouse would allow health care providers to decline to provide certain medical procedures and services that conflict with the provider’s religious beliefs. South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott is the latest potential presidential candidate to visit Iowa this month, ahead of next year’s Republican caucuses. And, the Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments yesterday about whether the governor’s office should have to comply with open records requests within a certain time frame.

