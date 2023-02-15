© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Wednesday, February 15th, 2023

By Clay Masters
Governor Kim Reynolds is asking legislators to pass a bill that would forbid state agencies or pension funds from doing business with investment firms that boycott gunmakers or the fossil fuel industry. Iowa workers would have the burden of proving their employer violated the state’s drug testing laws under a bill advancing in the Iowa Senate. Plus, a study done for the ethanol industry predicts dire consequences if carbon dioxide pipelines don’t go forward in Iowa but do in other states.

Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
