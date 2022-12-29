© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Here First

Thursday, December 29th, 2022

By Julie Englander
A new study has found nearly half of Iowa drivers involved in a crash tested positive for at least one drug. The U-S Department of Agriculture expects national farm income to increase nearly 14% from last year, to a record $160 billion dollars. Even adjusted for inflation, that’s the highest it’s been since 1973. Iowa's Attorney General has announced a settlement with an electronic cigarette maker over the company's advertising. Plus, COVID-19 hospitalizations and reported positive tests have dropped in the past week.

