Here First
Here First

Tuesday, December 13th, 2022

By Clay Masters
Published December 13, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST
Local Republican committees in at least six Iowa counties have voted to censure U.S. Senator Joni Ernst for her vote to have the federal government recognize same-sex marriages. A Polk County District Court judge has denied Governor Kim Reynolds’ request to revive Iowa’s so-called fetal heartbeat abortion law. Plus, health providers are urging Iowans to take extra precautions as Iowa hospitals continue to see high numbers of children with respiratory virus infections.

Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio's Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
