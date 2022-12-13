Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
Local Republican committees in at least six Iowa counties have voted to censure U.S. Senator Joni Ernst for her vote to have the federal government recognize same-sex marriages. A Polk County District Court judge has denied Governor Kim Reynolds’ request to revive Iowa’s so-called fetal heartbeat abortion law. Plus, health providers are urging Iowans to take extra precautions as Iowa hospitals continue to see high numbers of children with respiratory virus infections.