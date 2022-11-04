© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Here First podcast
Here First

Friday, November 4th, 2022

Published November 4, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT
Former president Donald Trump endorsed Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley at his Sioux City rally last night (Thursday). Democratic U-S Senate candidate Mike Franken continues campaigning in the final days before Election Day as he attempts to unseat Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. Democratic candidate for governor Deidre (DEE-druh) DeJear (duh-ZHEER) is making her final pitch to Iowa voters with just a few days left until Election Day. Plus, top election, law enforcement, and cybersecurity officials in Iowa say they’re preparing to protect Iowa’s election system and voters as they go to the polls through next Tuesday.

Julie Englander
Julie Englander is the local host of IPR's Weekend Edition
