Friday, September 30th, 2022

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has joined a lawsuit with five other states seeking to stop the Biden administration’s plan to cancel up to 20-thousand-dollars in student loan debt for many Americans. A man from Sioux City who pleaded guilty to being in the U.S. Capitol on January 6th has been sentenced to 90 days in federal prison. A Woodbury County judge will hear a dispute between Navigator CO2 Ventures and landowners. Plus, The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is planning to raise the penalty against casinos for underage gambling and violations of the self-ban.

