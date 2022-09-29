© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Here First

Thursday, September 29th, 2022

Published September 29, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT
New polling on abortion shows a majority of Americans support abortion access, at least for the first trimester. Crews from MidAmerican Energy left Iowa to help southern states recover from Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Department of Agriculture spent over 7 billion dollars in recent years on two of its largest conservation programs. But very little of that money went to climate-smart practices… according to a new report from the Environmental Working Group. Plus, federal officials are reporting a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa.

