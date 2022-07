Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed Judge David May to the Iowa Supreme Court. The Board of Regents voted to increase tuition for all three state universities in Iowa. State officials have confirmed the presence of a rare so-called brain-eating amoeba at a lake in southern Iowa. Plus, Maquoketa (Mah-COE-keh-tah) Caves State Park reopens for day use following closure last week after three family members were shot to death while camping there.