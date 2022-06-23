Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

Federal officials signed off on the use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months late last week. But Iowa health care providers say parents may have to be patient when seeking out an appointment for the new pediatric dose. Iowa’s new law that protects older residents will go into effect on July 1st, and advocates say it’s been in the works for 10 years. Plus, a new study by Iowa State University economists says there’s not enough evidence to show fertilizer companies are taking advantage of inflation to raise their prices.