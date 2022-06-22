© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters
Here First

Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

Published June 22, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Show_Image-Here_First_F.png

Federal health officials have recently given the go ahead to vaccinate children ages six months to four years using either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations. Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed a law that eliminates a test requirement for new teachers from Iowa colleges and universities. It’s part of an effort to ease a statewide teacher shortage. Plus, Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Here First
Stay Connected
Julie Englander
Julie Englander is the local host of IPR's Weekend Edition
See stories by Julie Englander