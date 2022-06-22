Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

Federal health officials have recently given the go ahead to vaccinate children ages six months to four years using either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations. Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed a law that eliminates a test requirement for new teachers from Iowa colleges and universities. It’s part of an effort to ease a statewide teacher shortage. Plus, Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

