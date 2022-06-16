Thursday, June 16th, 2022

The family of Michael Williams is calling for reform of Iowa’s hate crime laws. In 2020, Williams, a Black man, was murdered and his remains were set on fire by Steve Vogel, a white man. Almost two years later, his loved ones still are fighting for his death to be recognized as a lynching. There are now stronger penalties for elder abuse under a bill Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law. Plus, The Board of Regents will meet Monday and consider an increase in tuition and fees at the three state universities.

