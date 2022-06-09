Thursday, June 9th, 2022

Iowa health officials are reporting today (Wednesday) a jump in the number of positive COVID-19 tests confirmed in the past week. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ousted four Republican state lawmakers in last night’s (Tuesday’s) primary elections after they didn’t support her plan to create state-funded scholarships for private school expenses. Iowa hasn’t seen a new avian flu case in more than a month. Iowa’s top agriculture official says recovery will take some time as producers get the go-ahead to bring in new birds.

