Iowa’s Primary Election Day is Tuesday and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Democrats will select a nominee to likely face U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley in the fall. UnityPoint Health says shortages stemming from COVID-19 shutdowns in China may delay diagnostic imaging scans for some patients. Plus, Lee County is studying the needs of children and families in the region and is finding out that the lack of child care is a big issue.