Monday, February 21st, 2022
Governor Kim Reynolds’s plan to provide state scholarships to parents who start sending their kids to a private school is being changed to try to gain more votes. As the number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to drop, experts say it remains vital that more parents get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. Plus, as the pandemic continues to make it difficult for schools to keep teachers in the classroom, Iowa’s dual-language programs find it a particular challenge.