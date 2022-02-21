© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters
Here First

Monday, February 21st, 2022

Published February 21, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters

Governor Kim Reynolds’s plan to provide state scholarships to parents who start sending their kids to a private school is being changed to try to gain more votes. As the number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to drop, experts say it remains vital that more parents get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. Plus, as the pandemic continues to make it difficult for schools to keep teachers in the classroom, Iowa’s dual-language programs find it a particular challenge.

Here First
Stay Connected
Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
See stories by Clay Masters