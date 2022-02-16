© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Wednesday, February 16th, 2022

Published February 16, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST
Governor Kim Reynolds visited a Catholic school in Des Moines on Tuesday to promote her plan to create state-funded scholarships that could help pay private school tuition. An Iowa House panel has advanced a bill that would give election officials more time to mail absentee ballots to voters after passing a law last year to give them less time. Plus, Iowa Public Radio is working on an agreement to take ownership of its broadcast licenses from the state’s three public universities.

Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
