Wednesday, February 16th, 2022
Governor Kim Reynolds visited a Catholic school in Des Moines on Tuesday to promote her plan to create state-funded scholarships that could help pay private school tuition. An Iowa House panel has advanced a bill that would give election officials more time to mail absentee ballots to voters after passing a law last year to give them less time. Plus, Iowa Public Radio is working on an agreement to take ownership of its broadcast licenses from the state’s three public universities.