Wednesday, January 26th, 2022

Published January 26, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST
A federal appeals court has allowed the state to enforce a law that prevents local schools from imposing mask mandates in districts where no disabled students need masks to protect them. A House subcommittee has advanced a bill along party lines that would allow FDA approved drugs for off-label use on patients who are terminally ill or on life support. Plus, IPR’s Grant Gerlock explains how utilities across the Des Moines metro area could soon begin negotiations to change how decisions are made about the region’s water supply.

Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
