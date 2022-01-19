© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters
Here First

Wednesday, January 19th, 2022

Published January 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters

The head of the University of Iowa’s hospital system is leaving. Suresh Gunasekaran will leave his position at the end of February to head the University of California, San Francisco health system. A key Iowa lawmaker is proposing four bills that would increase the number of mental health beds and try to keep more psychiatrists working in the state. Two Democratic state senators have announced they’re staying away from the Iowa Capitol this week because they have COVID-19.

Here First
Stay Connected
Julie Englander
Julie Englander is the local host of IPR's Weekend Edition
See stories by Julie Englander