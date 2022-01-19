Wednesday, January 19th, 2022
The head of the University of Iowa’s hospital system is leaving. Suresh Gunasekaran will leave his position at the end of February to head the University of California, San Francisco health system. A key Iowa lawmaker is proposing four bills that would increase the number of mental health beds and try to keep more psychiatrists working in the state. Two Democratic state senators have announced they’re staying away from the Iowa Capitol this week because they have COVID-19.