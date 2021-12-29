Wednesday, December 29th, 2021

The chair of the Iowa Board of Parole says he's working on a bill to establish a compassionate release policy for incarcerated people. A California law banning the sale of pork from pigs confined in small spaces will take effect on January 1st. But Iowa's senior U.S. Senator says a related appeal could soon reach the U.S. Supreme Court. Plus, conservation experts say fewer farmers are implementing environmentally-friendly techniques on their land due to the current farm economy.

