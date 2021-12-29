© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters
Here First

Wednesday, December 29th, 2021

Published December 29, 2021 at 6:29 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters

The chair of the Iowa Board of Parole says he's working on a bill to establish a compassionate release policy for incarcerated people. A California law banning the sale of pork from pigs confined in small spaces will take effect on January 1st. But Iowa's senior U.S. Senator says a related appeal could soon reach the U.S. Supreme Court. Plus, conservation experts say fewer farmers are implementing environmentally-friendly techniques on their land due to the current farm economy.

Here First
Stay Connected
Julie Englander
Julie Englander is the local host of IPR's Weekend Edition
See stories by Julie Englander