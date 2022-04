Tens of thousands of Alliant and Mid-American Energy customers are without power Thursday morning after a rare December thunderstorm blasted across Iowa. Davenport-based Lee Enterprises is being sued by the New York-based hedge fund that attempted to buy the company. Lee owns 10 newspapers in Iowa and dozens more across the country. Plus, IPR’s Natalie Krebs reports on how the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the meatpacking industry’s diverse workforce.