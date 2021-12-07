Tuesday, December 7th, 2021

Masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 will continue to be required in Iowa courtrooms and some proceedings may continue to be held via teleconference under orders issued by the Iowa Supreme Court chief justice. The University of Iowa has been ordered to pay out nearly $2 million for unfairly discriminating against two Christian student organizations. Plus, the Des Moines City Council has approved funding for a program that looks to settle conflicts in the community before they lead to gun violence.