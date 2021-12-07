© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters
Here First

Tuesday, December 7th, 2021

Published December 7, 2021 at 6:20 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters

Masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 will continue to be required in Iowa courtrooms and some proceedings may continue to be held via teleconference under orders issued by the Iowa Supreme Court chief justice. The University of Iowa has been ordered to pay out nearly $2 million for unfairly discriminating against two Christian student organizations. Plus, the Des Moines City Council has approved funding for a program that looks to settle conflicts in the community before they lead to gun violence.

Here First
Stay Connected
Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
See stories by Clay Masters