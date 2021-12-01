© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Here First podcast hosted by Clay Masters
Wednesday, December 1st, 2021

Published December 1, 2021 at 6:30 AM CST
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a case Wednesday that could lead to a reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and open the door to more abortion restrictions. For a Roe v. Wade overturn to affect Iowa, there would have to be a new state Supreme Court decision or voters would have to approve a constitutional amendment. Former TV journalist and nonprofit leader Tiffany O’Donnell will be the next mayor of Cedar Rapids. Plus, Iowa law enforcement leaders say they have cleared a backlog of thousands of untested sexual assault kits.

Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
