Wednesday, December 1st, 2021

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a case Wednesday that could lead to a reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and open the door to more abortion restrictions. For a Roe v. Wade overturn to affect Iowa, there would have to be a new state Supreme Court decision or voters would have to approve a constitutional amendment. Former TV journalist and nonprofit leader Tiffany O’Donnell will be the next mayor of Cedar Rapids. Plus, Iowa law enforcement leaders say they have cleared a backlog of thousands of untested sexual assault kits.