Thursday, November 18th, 2021

John Deere workers have ended a five-week long strike and are back on the job after approving a new contract with the company. A new review commissioned after the 2020 derecho says local and state emergency managers need more ways to share information and stay in contact during widespread and long-term power outages. Plus, in September, a federal judge ruled that Iowa schools must be allowed to require masks. Now state attorneys are appealing that decision, arguing the judge went too far.