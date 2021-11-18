© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Thursday, November 18th, 2021

Published November 18, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST
John Deere workers have ended a five-week long strike and are back on the job after approving a new contract with the company. A new review commissioned after the 2020 derecho says local and state emergency managers need more ways to share information and stay in contact during widespread and long-term power outages. Plus, in September, a federal judge ruled that Iowa schools must be allowed to require masks. Now state attorneys are appealing that decision, arguing the judge went too far.

Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter.
