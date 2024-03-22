© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

What to do when mustard has you flustered

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilKate Perez
Published March 22, 2024 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Many landowners and stewards in Iowa battle invasives on a regular basis, sometimes spending hours weeding plants like honeysuckle and garlic mustard.

Host Charity Nebbe breaks down which species of plants are invasive and what to do about them with horticulture experts Cathy McMullen and Jan Thompson.

Guests:

  • Cathy McMullen, adjunct associate professor in the department of natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University
  • Jan Thompson, Morill Professor in the department of natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Garden Variety
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
Related Content