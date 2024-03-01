Throwing shade and catching rays

The weather has been weird this year, and spring is coming at us fast. If you’re going to prune your shade trees this spring, it’s time to make a plan.

On this episode of Garden Variety, DNR Forester Mark Vitosh is our pruning season guide.

Guests:



Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.