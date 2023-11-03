Do weekend garden tasks before clocks fall back

The fall frost arrived late but came with a vengeance this year. While everything above ground was impacted, Extension horticulturist Aaron Steil says the soil has been a great buffer. He typically waits until the first frost to knock back his tender perennials.

Steil and fellow horticulturist Cindy Haynes join the program to share what's on their to-do lists as we tread into November.

Guests:

