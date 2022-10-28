Clean, gourd fun

Pumpkins are enjoying their annual moment in the spotlight, but the pumpkin is just one of the varieties of squash that make this a wonderful and delicious time of year.

Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Dan Fillius joins this 'hortifying' episode of Garden Variety to tell us what sorts of squash we should grow next year, or maybe pick up this weekend at the farmer’s market.

Guests



Dan Fillius | ISU extension commercial vegetable and specialty crop specialist

