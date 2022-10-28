© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Garden Variety

Clean, gourd fun

Published October 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Pumpkins are enjoying their annual moment in the spotlight, but the pumpkin is just one of the varieties of squash that make this a wonderful and delicious time of year.

Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Dan Fillius joins this 'hortifying' episode of Garden Variety to tell us what sorts of squash we should grow next year, or maybe pick up this weekend at the farmer’s market.

Guests

  • Dan Fillius | ISU extension commercial vegetable and specialty crop specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

